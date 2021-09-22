CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Of Klx Energy Services Holdings Makes $100.69 Thousand Sale

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorbin J. Robertson, Jr., Director at Klx Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE), made a large insider sell on September 20, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Jr. sold 21,138 shares of Klx Energy Services Hldgs at prices ranging from $4.69 to $4.93. The total transaction amounted to $100,688.

