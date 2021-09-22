CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief Technology Officer Of Comsovereign Holding Makes $102.94 Thousand Buy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin H Mcintire, Chief Technology Officer at Comsovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS), made a large insider buy on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Mcintire purchased 60,000 shares of Comsovereign Holding at at prices ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. The total transaction amounted to $102,939.

This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
Tony Zhang's IBM Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay said he sees some weakness in IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) and some industries within the tech space. He said IBM is a weak stock in a weak industry and he wants to use options to make a bearish bet. The company reports earnings on October 20, so implied volatility is elevated in IBM.
Fintech Focus For September 27, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “It’s not a coincidence that the mid-February to mid-March 2020 downturn literally started the day after February expiration and ended the day of March quarterly expiration. These derivatives are incredibly embedded in how the tail reacts and there’s not enough liquidity, given the leverage, if the Fed were to taper.”
Cathie Wood Buys Another $6.5M In Robinhood, $6.3M In Peloton

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday further raised its exposure in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) as the brokerage's shares dipped. The popular money managing firm snapped up 145,862 shares — estimated to be worth $6.55 million — in Robinhood, on the day shares of the company closed 2.24% lower at $44.91 a share.
Kentucky Regulator Bashes Crypto Lending, Orders Celsius Network To Halt Local Operations

Kentucky's securities regulator, the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions, took action against cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) by issuing a cease and desist order. What Happened: In Thursday's emergency order, the regulator said Celsius Network offered its customers unregistered securities and was not transparent enough about what is done...
Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E Questions & Anwsers

Q How do I buy Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E (LOUP) stock?. You can purchase shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E (ARCA: LOUP) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E's (LOUP) competitors?. A. There are no...
Chief Legal Officer Of Amn Healthcare Services Makes $113 Thousand Sale

Denise L Jackson, Chief Legal Officer at Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN), made a large insider sell on September 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Amn Healthcare Services at a price of $113.45. The total transaction amounted to $113,450.
Albuquerque water startup names new chief technology officer

Water filtration firm Aqua Membranes is making waves in the semiconductor industry, and the Albuquerque company this week announced the appointment of a new technical lead. In his new role as chief technology officer, Christopher Kurth will oversee technology development, intellectual property creation and defense, production and quality control, according to a release from Aqua Membranes. The startup offers 3D-printed water elements that use reverse osmosis to remove unwanted particles from water.
Heraeus buys Mo-Sci and ETS Technology Holdings

The Heraeus Group has a deal to acquire Mo-Sci Corp. and ETS Technology Holdings, the Germany-based conglomerate announced this week. Mo-Sci is a supplier of glass microspheres, fibers and powders for medical devices, while ETS is the developer of bioactive glass fiber wound care product Mirragen, an FDA-cleared resorbable synthetic skin substitute.
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Trading Lower Today

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares are trading significantly lower Friday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The price of Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies drop after China's Central Bank banned all crypto transactions and vowed to stop illegal crypto mining. The stock could...
Is Uber Technologies Stock a Buy?

Uber has provided updated guidance for the third and fourth quarters. It expects to turn profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis. Uber’s stock is cheap, but that discount reflects its uncertain future. Uber Technologies' (NYSE:UBER) stock surged 11% on Sept. 21 after the ride-hailing and food delivery company updated its...
How Does Cintas Debt Look?

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) increased by 4.84% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Cintas has. Based on Cintas's financial statement as of July 28, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.64 billion and current debt is at $899.07 million, amounting to $2.54 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $493.64 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $2.05 billion.
