Chief Technology Officer Of Comsovereign Holding Makes $102.94 Thousand Buy
Dustin H Mcintire, Chief Technology Officer at Comsovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS), made a large insider buy on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Mcintire purchased 60,000 shares of Comsovereign Holding at at prices ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. The total transaction amounted to $102,939.www.benzinga.com
