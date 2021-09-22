CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd and “Call Out My Name” collaborators sued over copyright infringement

By Sajae Elder
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd, Nicolás Jaar, and Frank Dukes are being sued over a copyright infringement claim for the song "Call Out My Name," according to Stereogum. Producers Suniel Fox and Henry Strange, who perform as electro-house duo Epikker, claim the 2018 track is "strikingly and/or substantially similar, if not identical” to their track "Vibeking," created in 2015 and as-yet publically unreleased. The suit goes on to highlight the similarities between the songs, including "respective lead guitar and vocal hooks, including melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic elements," used without their consent.

