The Weeknd and “Call Out My Name” collaborators sued over copyright infringement

Late rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion are being sued by an artist who claims they stole an original guitar riff for their joint 2018 single "Falling Down," according to TMZ. Richard Jaden Hoff—performing under the name K.R.i.O—alleges that the guitar riff for his 2018 track "Under My Breath" was sampled in the collaborative single without his authorization. The single appeared on Lil Peep's sophomore album Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2. and would go on to be a posthumous hit for both rappers, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO