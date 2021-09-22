CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul Sweeps Willamette Valley Christian Tuesday

By Jeremy McDonald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Ore.– Willamette Valley Christian, in spurts, made 1A juggernaut St. Paul work in the Buckaroos 25-16, 25-9, 25-18 victory Tuesday evening at St. Paul High School. The first two sets saw the Brooks-based Warriors hovering around down 8-6 in the first set and 8-5 in the second set, taking advantage of St. Paul’s slow starts to the sets. Riding the momentum as far as they could to see what they can do against one of the teams expected to be contesting for a State Title in November.

