Amelia Gray Posted A Cryptic Quote That Feels Very Pointed At Scott

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything better than a not-so-subtle IG story about your ex? IMO, no. And although our queen of Instagram Story callouts (Khloé Kardashian, obvi) seems to have taken a break from the role, someone new was quick to take her place: Amelia Gray Hamlin. After multiple sources confirmed that things were over for Hamlin and Scott Disick in early Sept. 2021, Hamlin has been living her best life, walking in New York and London Fashion Weeks. Still, that doesn’t mean she’s completely over what went down with Disick, and there’s nothing like a cryptic IG Story to relay the message.

