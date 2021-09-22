Suspect Wanted In Road Rage Shooting On I-95 Surrenders To Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect wanted in a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 has surrendered to police. CBS3 captured video of the suspect, Zion Blyden, turning himself in on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old is accused of shooting a man in another car in the northbound lanes in Chester on Sept. 12.

The car that the injured man was riding in eventually made it to the Ikea in South Philadelphia on Columbus Boulevard.

Police say it was there that Blyden saw that he had shot the victim and fled.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Blyden is facing charges consisting of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.