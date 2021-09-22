CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Wanted In Road Rage Shooting On I-95 Surrenders To Police

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect wanted in a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 has surrendered to police. CBS3 captured video of the suspect, Zion Blyden, turning himself in on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old is accused of shooting a man in another car in the northbound lanes in Chester on Sept. 12.

The car that the injured man was riding in eventually made it to the Ikea in South Philadelphia on Columbus Boulevard.

Police say it was there that Blyden saw that he had shot the victim and fled.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Blyden is facing charges consisting of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

General Mayhem
3d ago

It’s almost as if we have a bunch of low IQ violent criminals living amongst us and we’re forbidden from defending ourselves or saying anything, I guess we should just all be victims

Reggie Carn
3d ago

First of all before we say anything racist about African Americans let's keep in mind all races have done crime in this world... So with that being said I took a picture of all these racist comments and I'm turning it over to the authorities some of you sound like terrorist.... Hey I don't agree with everything white people do but I don't go around being racist towards them so the hate you people have for African Americans needs to be put on notice.. And please don't think nothing can happen to you bcuz your white or whatever race you may be....

IN THIS ARTICLE
