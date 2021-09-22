CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surface Duo 2: Every rumor about Microsoft's new foldable ahead of today's event

By Sareena Dayaram
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, Sept. 22: Here's everything announced at today's Microsoft Surface event. We got a first look at the new Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, Surface Go 3 and the Surface Laptop Studio (formerly the Surface Book). Here's how the Surface Duo 2 compares to the Surface Duo, some cool camera tricks you can try on the Surface Duo 2, and what we think the Surface Duo needs to succeed. Plus, here's what's new with the Surface Slim Pen 2 and how the Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit will improve laptop accessibility. Original story follows.

www.cnet.com

