Surface Duo 2: Every rumor about Microsoft's new foldable ahead of today's event

Microsoft have released their new generation of Surface ultraportables, with a variety of new models for you to peruse. There is an ARM based model, a new version that will replace the Surface Book as well as the return of the much lambasted dual screen version of the Surface. Microsoft also updated their pen, the Slim Pen 2 now has a button on the flat side of the Pen instead of the narrow side, but remains compatible with previous Surface models and depending on the Surface you use it with, has haptics to replicate the feel of pen on paper. Ars Technica takes a deep dive into the various models, or you can get a brief overview of five of the new Surfaces if you keep reading.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO