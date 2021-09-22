CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewitt-Trussville cross country posts Huntsville results

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville Cross Country traveled to Huntsville on Saturday, September 18, 2021 for The Southern Showcase.

The girls’ team placed 21st out of 31 teams. The boys team placed 25th out of 32 teams.

Kylee Sisk was the top finisher for the Huskies in the Girls Championship Division race as she finished with a time of 19:15.28. The other top five finishers were:

Maci Mills: 19:58.69

Kinley Harris: 20:07.93

Hannah O’Kelley: 21:22.20

Sophia Knox: 21:33.08

Mitchell Phillips was the top finisher for the Huskies in the Boys Championship Division race as he finished with a time of 15:51.42. The other top five finishers were:

Tristan Teer: 16:25.61

Rush Lachina: 17:08.13

Thomas Himes: 17:08.37

William Gallant: 17:56.62

The Huskies will travel to the Veteran’s Park for a meet on September 30.

