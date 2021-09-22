Report: Former Ohio State football player being sued over role in Buckeyes-related website
A former Ohio State football player is being sued over his role in an Ohio State website. Kirk Barton, who played offensive line for the Buckeyes from 2004-07, is under fire for using website money for personal use. One instance in the lawsuit is when Barton took $7,500 in money from his site, Buckeye Scoop, to buy a vehicle. But there are plenty of other accusations in the lawsuit.saturdaytradition.com
