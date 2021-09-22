CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Report: Former Ohio State football player being sued over role in Buckeyes-related website

By Nick Schultz
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Ohio State football player is being sued over his role in an Ohio State website. Kirk Barton, who played offensive line for the Buckeyes from 2004-07, is under fire for using website money for personal use. One instance in the lawsuit is when Barton took $7,500 in money from his site, Buckeye Scoop, to buy a vehicle. But there are plenty of other accusations in the lawsuit.

