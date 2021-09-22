Iowa football: First meeting with Colorado State features familiar faces and top-notch tight ends

Iowa and Colorado State have never played before, but Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz seemed confident Tuesday he knows what to expect. Iowa won the Pinstripe Bowl in 2017 and current Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio was Boston College’s boss at the time. The Hawks ended a 5-game bowl losing streak in that game with Akrum Wadley piling up 283 total yards (171 of them were on kick returns, so Tyler Goodson might not match that mark unless Iowa surprisingly decides to get really creative).