Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint is a place where miracles happen, and we are working to make sure the miracles keep coming. We are so fortunate to have Hurley right here in our back yard. They are only one of four Children's Miracle Network hospitals in Michigan. Hurley Children's Hospital never turns a child away, regardless of their ability to pay. Hurley truly is a safety net for families in our area, because nobody ever plans to take their kids to the hospital. Fortunately Hurley is always prepared for any emergency that comes through the doors.

FLINT, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO