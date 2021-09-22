CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Flu shots: When should I get one? What about the COVID booster? Everything to know.

Register-Guard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one knows what to expect of this year's flu season. Last year influenza virtually disappeared, in large part because of widespread adherence to COVID safety measures — social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing. But the nature of the flu — a notoriously difficult disease to predict — as well as uncertainty around how a pandemic-weary nation will exercise caution this fall, make it impossible to know what lies ahead.

harkeraquila.com

Moderna announces new ‘combo’ vaccine to combat COVID-19 and the flu

Moderna announced the development of a new booster vaccine that protects against both COVID-19 and the influenza virus through a press release on Sept. 9, with testing expected to begin over the next six to 12 months. The vaccine, also referred to as mRNA-1073, “encodes for the COVID-19 spike protein...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

If I already had COVID, do I need the vaccine?

I used to think, “I had COVID. I don’t need a vaccine… not for now at least, and maybe not ever.”. November 2020: I was a few hours into my 12-hour shift in the emergency department. I had been treating COVID at every shift for about 10 months at that point, and I knew what I was feeling now was more than just fatigue. I took a swab and went into the staff bathroom to use the mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Florida State
audacy.com

Experts say you should get a flu shot by this holiday

Both adults and children should get flu shots by the end of next month, experts told Today this week. “The recommendation for most adults is to get it in September, by the end of October,” said Dr. Natalie Azar, an NBC News medical contributor. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station...
HEALTH
wglt.org

It's Time For A Flu Shot. Here's What You Need To Know

With all the talk about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, it's easy to forget that there's another respiratory virus poised to strike. Yes, it's that familiar winter nemesis, the flu. And there are vaccines to help ward it off — but also misinformation and fears circulating. "We've been concerned about vaccine fatigue and that people will be confused about whether or when they need the flu shot, and not very eager to once again roll up their sleeve," says Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases. "Flu is a nasty virus and worth protecting against."
HEALTH
SlashGear

CDC says 2021 flu shot is vital as another COVID-19 winter nears

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention is advising the public to get their annual flu shot as summer reaches its end and the influenza season nears. Unlike past years, this winter is expected to bring a large number of COVID-19 cases and, if people don’t get vaccinated, flu cases at the same time, increasing concerns about whether hospitals will be able to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Democrat

Can you get a flu shot and COVID vaccine booster at same time? Your questions answered

And just like that, we are heading into another flu season complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, except this time we have more tools under our belt. Coronavirus vaccines have been widely available since April, and now, COVID-19 boosters are expected to roll out for all Americans beginning the week of Sept. 20, pending recommendations and authorizations from federal health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIS-TV

Now is time for flu shots, CDC says

(CNN) - There’s a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, but top U.S. health officials are urging Americans not to forget about the flu shot. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, many hospitals are busting at the seams. “We are having to prepare ourselves for having yet...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Vaccine Drops in Efficacy After 4 Months, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, we've heard reports of vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID, despite having received their requisite doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long warned us that breakthrough cases are possible, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But through new research, the agency has found that there could be something else leading to more vaccinated people getting COVID: a decline in vaccine effectiveness over time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Marietta Daily Journal

Is a ‘twindemic’ on the horizon? Experts warn of brutal flu season as COVID-19 still spreads. Here are 8 things to know about getting your flu shot

CHICAGO -- Medical experts warn the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of a potential “twindemic,” with COVID-19 still spreading. In preparation, health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Here are eight things to know about the upcoming flu season and getting your annual flu shot during the pandemic:
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRON4

This is the most effective COVID-19 vaccine, CDC study shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new CDC study compares how effective each of the three COVID-19 vaccines are in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations. At this time, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (also known as Janssen) have emergency use authorization in the U.S. for people ages 18 years and older.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Health

Can I Get the Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine at the Same Time? Here's What Experts Say

When COVID-19 vaccines first started rolling out in early 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised people to wait at least two weeks before getting another immunization of any kind out of an "abundance of caution." But during the spring of 2021, they revised that guidance and now say the COVID-19 shot and other vaccines may be administered simultaneously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

What Is Your Actual Risk of Getting COVID-19 If You’re Vaccinated?

So-called “breakthrough infections” have been reported in some people who have been fully vaccinated. The Delta variant has led to an increase in these cases. But raw data shows the risk of breakthrough cases is very small for vaccinated people, potentially 1 in 5,000. Additionally, the risk of being hospitalized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIS-TV

Flu, COVID or a cold: What’s the difference?

(Gray News) – With children back in the classroom and flu season approaching, it’s good to recognize the differences between influenza, COVID-19 and a common cold. Both COVID-19 and the flu can have varying degrees of symptoms, ranging from no symptoms at all to severe symptoms. Cold symptoms are usually...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna Announces Development Of One-Dose Flu And Coronavirus Booster Shot

Ever since it first came on the scene, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has invited comparisons to the flu. You can see why: they’re both nasty, potentially fatal viruses that spread through the air and disproportionately kill the elderly and vulnerable in society. Of course, we now know that these superficial similarities hide some deadly differences: COVID-19 is far more virulent and dangerous than the flu. But as the science on vaccines continues to evolve, it’s starting to look like the two diseases might have something else in common too – in the form of an annual booster shot to help our bodies fight them.
PUBLIC HEALTH

