Saint Louis, MO

Danny Kudelka

Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Kudelka, 46, passed away at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, Mo. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at 10:05 a.m. He is survived by his mother, Judy Dooley of Gillespie; fiancée, Jackie Hartman of Carlinville; step children, Braiden Cummings of Carlinville, Rileigh Cummings of Carlinville, Parker Cummings of Carlinville; sibling, Michael Dooley of Gillespie; aunt, Linda Kudelka; uncle, Michael Turner; niece, Brooke Turner; several cousins; great nieces; and great nephews.

enquirerdemocrat.com

