Get Ready Kingwood! The Kingwood Oktoberfest Is Almost Here!. Holy Comforter Lutheran Church is "rolling out the barrel" for the return of The Kingwood Oktoberfest. This family fun event will take place on October 16, 2021, from noon to 6:00 pm at Holy Comforter Lutheran Church, located at 1901 Woodland Hills Drive. The Kingwood Oktoberfest will feature German fare, a children's play area, polka music and much more. There will be even more entertainment this year with a DJ and extra time to unwind or dance your cares away until 6:00 p.m. As always, there will be games and activities for all ages.

2 DAYS AGO