Here’s the Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for This Weekend

By Bob Wankel
milehighsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA busy run of sports betting action is here and the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code will get you all of the top promos and bonuses available ahead of this weekend’s packed slate of games. Those who register and use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MHSXLRF will get a $5,000 risk-free...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tipico Sportsbook partners with Caesars Entertainment

Tipico Sportsbook announced Monday a 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The deal includes a 10-year renewal term and provides Tipico with immediate access to launch an online sportsbook in Indiana and Iowa, pending licensing and approvals. Tipico would then have a path to expand into additional states in the future.
GAMBLING
610 Sports Radio

Kenny Mayne follows fellow ESPN alum Trey Wingo to Caesars Sportsbook

Something is definitely brewing over at Caesars Sportsbook. The Las Vegas-based gambling behemoth landed another whale Tuesday, adding former SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne to a roster already featuring esteemed ESPNer Trey Wingo of NFL Live and Golic and Wingo fame. Mayne, 61, announced his new gig as only he could,...
NFL
cdcgamingreports.com

Louisiana: Caesars Sportsbook announces partnership deal with NOLA.com

Caesars Entertainment Monday announced a partnership with NOLA.com, the publisher of the Times-Picayune and the New Orleans Advocate. Under terms of the deal, the publication will become an exclusive sports betting and odds provider for Caesars Sportsbook. The deal comes in advance of legalized sports betting in Louisiana. In November...
LOUISIANA STATE
reviewjournal.com

Caesars Sportsbook, William Hill add free bets after outage

Bettors trying to place wagers on their William Hill and Caesars Sportsbook mobile apps were out of luck NFL Sunday morning. There was an outage on the apps in Nevada that began more than 30 minutes before the 10 a.m. kickoffs of nine NFL season openers and prevented bettors from accessing their accounts until after the games had started.
GAMBLING
azbigmedia.com

Sports betting arrives in Arizona with Caesars Sportsbook

Above: Caesars Sportsbook Co-Presidents Eric Hession and Chris Holdren, Caesars Sportsbook Chief Trends Officer Trey Wingo, Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey, CEO and President of Arizona Diamondbacks Derrick Hall, World Series Champion Luis Gonzalez, and JB Smoove celebrate the launch of sports betting in Arizona at Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field, Home of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Lifestyle | yesterday | AZ Business Magazine.
ARIZONA STATE
lineups.com

BetMGM Sportsbook Promos: Monday Night Football Parlay Insurance + Best Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is well-covered here at Lineups.com. We have all of the latest updates regarding the sportsbook and its legalized states at the link. BetMGM is one of the best sportsbooks in the game, and its new user bonus is indicative of that. It offers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 for first-time users looking to create an account. Use the bonus code “LINEUPS” to redeem this bonus when you sign up for BetMGM sportsbook. Whichever bet you place as your first wager on the sportsbook will be the one counted as your risk-free bet, so remember to make that first bet the biggest and the one you feel the best about! It only takes five minutes or so to create an account with BetMGM as it wants to simplify the process for you as much as possible. First, download the mobile app on iOS or Android on your smartphone. Once you have done that, create an account through the app and use the bonus code “LINEUPS” to secure the bonus. Then, deposit whatever amount you would like into your newly created account. Whatever amount you choose to bet with on your first wager will be the amount that the sportsbook considers “risk-free.” Winning makes this whole process incredibly simple as you will get your winnings and are free to do whatever you want with them. However, losing still gets you that money back through the form of free bets in site credit.
GAMBLING
Citrus County Chronicle

LSU, Caesars Sportsbook, enter sponsorship agreement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU and Caesar's Sportsbook announced Friday that they have entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement, making Louisiana's flagship state university the first in the Southeastern Conference to enter a financial partnership with a gambling company. The value will “multiple millions” of dollars, a person familiar with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelines.com

Ravens – Raiders Sportsbook Promos: Best Monday Night Football Odds Boosts, Offers

The bookend to the opening week of the NFL season is here, and operators have launched Ravens – Raiders sportsbook promos for the season debut of Monday Night Football. This season, Week 1 features only one game on Monday Night Football. ESPN has scrapped the double-header format. It just didn’t work, especially with the late game lasting into the morning hours on the east coast Tuesday. So we go back to the regular schedule, as the Raiders host the Ravens, who have suffered some major injuries heading to the season opener.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Caesars Sportsbook Colorado: A New Sports Betting App Emerges

Caesars Sportsbook Colorado and has officially arrived with thunderous applause for its overall experience and promo offerings. The moment Caesars Entertainment acquired popular William Hill for a cool $4 billion was the instant the online sports betting world changed. Immediately, a gambling monster turned into an online sports wagering machine for years to come.
NFL
gamingintelligence.com

Caesars Sportsbook becomes LSU Athletics’ first sportsbook partner

Caesars Entertainment has agreed a partnership for Caesars Sportsbook to serve as the exclusive gaming and sportsbook partner of the Louisiana State University (LSU) athletics department. The landmark partnership with one of the leading college athletics teams focuses on unique alumni and fan engagement opportunities, while expanding responsible sports gaming...
COLLEGE SPORTS
reviewjournal.com

Kenny Mayne returns to Vegas in role for Caesars Sportsbook

Former UNLV quarterback and ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne has returned to his Las Vegas roots in a roundabout way as a content contributor and brand ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook. Last week, Caesars posted a video on Twitter (@CaesarsSports) welcoming Mayne that was shot at Caesars Palace. “This is where they...
LAS VEGAS, NV
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Sportsbook offers free NFL jersey

Week 2 of the NFL season is about to kick off and Caesars Sportsbook has a pair of exceptional promos that will turn the heads of NFL fans everywhere. Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users an incredible $5,000 risk-free first bet, as well as a free NFL jersey for bettors who place $100+ of bets on September NFL games.
NFL
lineups.com

Caesars Sportsbook Michigan: Monday Night Football Profit Boosts & More

For specific updates visit our Caesars Michigan page. At Lineups.com, we cover all of the different significant sportsbooks and every state that has legalized sports betting or is in the process of legalizing it. Caesars Michigan New User Promotion. There are a few different new user promotions that Caesars offers...
MICHIGAN STATE
milehighsports.com

DraftKings Arizona Promo Offers $200 Bonus for MNF Lions-Packers Game

Sports betting has been live in the Grand Canyon State for a little less than two weeks, and bettors who have yet to jump in with DraftKings Arizona can close out Week 2 of the NFL regular season with a strong Monday Night Football promo. New users who sign up...
NFL
bleachernation.com

DraftKings Sportsbook Football Promo Offers Instant Bonus

As the NFL regular season turns the page to Week 3, DraftKings Sportsbook is keeping its strong promo offers coming. The latest DraftKings Sportsbook football promo brings new bettors a bet $1, get $150 guaranteed bonus that pays as soon a $1 wager on any Week 3 game is locked in.
GAMBLING

