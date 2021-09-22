Weekend TV: ‘The Simpsons’ open 33rd season with a musical

Elisabeth Kiernan Averick, a former Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writer, expected to eventually put together a musical episode when she joined The Simpsons writing staff years ago. Sunday's premiere, which she wrote, follows Marge as she stages a revival of her high school musical, “Y2K: The Millennium Bug.” Averick was watching Disney+'s Encore hosted by Kristen Ball when she decided the former Good Place star would be perfect as Marge's singing voice. “If you have a voice like Marge, just a little bit gravelly, in your imagination, who do you want to sound like? It is Kristen Bell,” Averick said. “She has the most beautiful Disney Princess voice, and it’s light and airy and the pitch is perfect. We were lucky enough to get her.” Additionally, Averick enlisted fellow Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alums Jack Dolgen and Kat Burns to write the music. Burns won two Emmys for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for choreography.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO