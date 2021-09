Tim McGraw was up early this morning (9/21) on his Instagram to wish his wife of over 20 years, Faith Hill a Happy Birthday. Tim shared a video of Faith singing her 1999 hit “Breathe” and interview footage from when the couple was first married, and he was bragging on her. He then filmed his thoughts about his wife this morning, saying in part, “Hey baby I still feel the exact same way maybe more so. You caught up with me finally. I wouldn’t change anything for the world, and I love you.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO