Idaho’s top health officials gave an update on Idaho’s COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Dr. James P. Souza, St. Luke’s Chief Physician Executive, says there have been 80 COVID-19 deaths across the health system since the beginning of September. 35 of those deaths occurred this past week. Of those 80 deaths, 23 were people under the age of 60, 12 were under the age of 50, six were people under 40, and three people were under 30 years of age.

