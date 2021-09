Nothing have released a video for their cover of The Delfonics' "La La Means I Love You". The video was directed by Dan Swindel and Domenic Palermo. The song is off The Great Dismal B-Sides that will be out October 8 via Relapse Records. The band will be touring the US this fall with Frankie Rose. Nothing released The Great Dismal in 2020. Check out the video below.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO