OT Alejandro Villanueva, CB Tavon Young among 7 Ravens absent from practice

Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, left, practices blocking during a drill in August. Villanueva was absent from practice Wednesday. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun

Offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva and cornerback Tavon Young were among the seven Ravens who missed practice Wednesday.

Villanueva, who has played every offensive snap for the Ravens through two games, got a rest day. Young, who seemed to get hurt on the defense’s final drive in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, missed practice with a knee injury. He tore his ACL about a year ago.

Also missing were left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (neck), defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) and safety DeShon Elliott (concussion). Outside linebacker Justin Houston missed practice for a rest day. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he had no update on Stanley, who sat out Week 2 and is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) were limited. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay, rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were full participants after being limited last week.

In Detroit, wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion), outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (rest) and outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) did not practice. Running back D’Andre Swift (groin), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh), defensive ends Kevin Strong (concussion) and Michael Brockers (shoulder) and outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (shoulder) were limited.

Week 3

RAVENS@LIONS

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Ravens by 8