Our Chicago: Town hall explores how Latino tech leaders are creating career pathways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, presented a virtual town hall exploring what Latino leaders in technology related fields are doing to educate and create pathways for the next generation of Latinos.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News anchor/reporter Rob Elgas moderated this hourlong event, "Our Chicago: Voices of the Community," available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, Sept. 23, at 2:00 p.m.

ABC 7's Rob Elgas led a discussion with some Latino leaders focusing their work on encouraging and nurturing tech and other STEM careers by focusing on three primary pillars: education, sponsorship and mentorship. Dynamic individuals representing local organizations elaborated on their plans to develop successful leaders among the next generation of Latinos, armed with professional skills to take them from the classroom to the boardroom. Viewers heard about their passionate mission as they explain how they believe the promotion of STEM careers can translate to C-Suite level careers.

Guest panelists included the following:

- Juan Salgado, Chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago

- Omar Duque, HITEC (Hispanics in Tech Executive Council)

- Angie DeAlba, Primera Engineers

- Andrea Minhas, Latinas in Tech

The virtual town hall was also exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

