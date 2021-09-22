CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnpike’s $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators’ scrutiny

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year during a hearing Wednesday prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the debt-hobbled agency. Transportation Committee Chairman Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria,...

