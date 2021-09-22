Pet Patrol/Friends of Strays

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWe're scheduled to receive 15 dogs from St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands on Thursday night and have those available for adoption as early as Friday. These puppies are always super cute. Plus try our Doggy Day Out program, which allows adults to "rent" a dog for a few...

www.abcactionnews.com

WJAC TV

Furever Friends: Pets available for adoption

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It’s time to help you find your Fur-ever Friend on 6 News! This month we’re featuring a sweet pup named Tallulah from the Cambria County Humane Society. Tallulah is about one-year-old and is a very energetic hound looking to find a forever home where she...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
oklahoman.com

Adopt a pet: Looking for a beautiful, friendly buddy?

Editor's note: Please contact area shelters before visiting. Some shelters may be closed, have adjusted hours of operation or only available by appointment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bethany Animal Control Shelter: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hi, everyone, my name is Baby E. I don’t know what the “E” stands for, but if you adopt me you could have the fun of deciding. I’m not quite ready to be adopted yet, though. I’m just getting over being a little bit sick, and my friends at Helping PAWS want to make sure I am all well before they let me go anywhere.
PETS
Mesquite Local News

Friends of Mesquite Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets

Friends of Mesquite Nevada Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets. Quasi is a larger size gentleman of 5 years. He is shy until he gets to know you then likes to he held and petted. He came from a quiet home and would do best in a home without young children and other pets.
MESQUITE, NV
ourquadcities.com

Furry Friends pet food drive Saturday

The Furry Friends pet food drive wants you to donate food for eight QCA pet shelters and rescues Saturday, September 18. All donations will be distributed to local animal shelters and rescue groups. Donate any pet food for a chance at a raffle gift basket. The Furry Friends pet food...
DAVENPORT, IA
Beaches Leader

Plan a pet-friendly getaway

For pet parents, traveling can be tricky, from finding a reliable pet sitter to worrying about your pet's separation anxiety while you're gone. To help alleviate some stress, consider a popular alternative: bringing your pet along for the journey. As Americans are hitting the roads, many will do so with their pets. The majority (54 percent) of cat and dog owners plan to travel with their pets in…
PETS
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

These dogs and cats are waiting to meet you and for you to take them home. They have a lot of love to give!
PETS
Brenham Banner-Press

5 tips for a pet-friendly outdoor space

(BPT) - Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 12.6 million U.S. households have adopted new pets, according to a COVID-19 Pulse Study by the American Pet Products Association. Simultaneously, the popularity of outdoor living spaces has also spiked. To ensure your backyard is a welcoming retreat for your furry family members, follow these pet-friendly outdoor living tips:
PETS
WRAL

Pet of the Day, Sept. 16: Speckled puppy seeking future best friend

Trixie is a 3.5 month-old puppy dreaming of meeting her future best friend. This speckled little cutie is 20 pounds, and is expected to grow up to around 50 pounds. If you'd love to adopt this sweet pup, you can find out more at SPCAWake.org or by calling 919-772-2326.
PETS
Imperial Valley Press Online

No fat pets: How to keep you fur-friends fit and healthy

Did you know that an estimated 56 percent of pets (cats being the majority) in the United States have been diagnosed as overweight or obese? National data tells us this condition has reached epidemic proportions in the United States and is growing!. Unfortunately, obesity may cause a number of health...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
WILX-TV

New furry friends looking for homes though local pet outfitter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A recent partnership in Williamston is connecting homeless cats with homes to call their own. New this year, Joey’s Pet Outfitters has partnered with the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter to house cats at their business in hopes to getting more eyes on the kitties. Subscribe...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
RiverBender.com

With Pet Shelters Reaching Capacity, Purina And Petfinder Urging Families To Open Their Hearts And Homes To A New Furry Friend

ST. LOUIS - With many shelters and rescues nationwide reaching capacity, there has never been a better time to consider adopting a new pet. According to Petfinder, a searchable pet adoption resource and network of more than 11,000 shelters and rescue organizations, the number of adoptable pets is nearing record levels with 40% more pets available for adoption compared to last year – up from 130,000 in summer 2020 to more than 240,000 pets currently available on the site. Purina and Petfinder Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Garden & Gun

A Lab Who Never Strayed Far

Many young adults long for a mortgage, marriage, or a BMW because they think these things will make them grown-ups, and that grown-ups have everything figured out. I was no different in the decade after college, except what I wanted was a dog. I lived in Northern California in my twenties, a period marked by bad jobs, graduate school, and a string of expensive little apartments where pets were always forbidden. Even so, I daydreamed not of a studio-friendly Pomeranian, but of an enormous Labrador retriever, the kind landlords imagine gnawing through their drywall or excavating gardens. The weekly farmers’ market near my home hosted a Lab rescue group, and I often spent Saturday mornings in their tent, petting the canines up for adoption until my husband dragged me away to buy tomatoes. If I could have one of those dogs, I figured, it would mean I was responsible, and everything else—a career, work-life balance, the meaning of life—would fall neatly into place.
PETS
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo to host Fido Friendly Magazine's pet adoption tour Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Pet lovers in Amarillo will get the chance to adopt dogs and cats looking for a forever home at Fido Friendly Magazine’s 13th Annual National Pet Adoption Tour on Wednesday. The "Get Your Licks on Route 66" event - in partnership with the Amarillo SPCA -...
AMARILLO, TX
theleadernews.com

Pet-friendly event set for Sunday

Pet lovers and supporters in the area will have a chance to bring their families and four-legged friends to an outdoor community event this weekend benefitting a local animal assistance group. "Furry Friends Sunday Funday" will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at The Common at Pinemont retail center, 1102...
HOUSTON, TX
Janesville Gazette

Stray kitten finds a home

In August, we heard an animal crying in distress in our yard. My husband, Virgil, followed the sound and rescued a little kitten tangled up in the branches of our hedge. He got her out, and she started nuzzling up to his face and purring. We set her down inside our screened-in porch. She was the most affectionate stray we’d ever encountered, but she had no identification.
JANESVILLE, WI
Las Vegas Weekly

Valley pet owners gush about their animal friends

Where would we be without our pets, especially after the year we’ve all had? As we look forward, there’s never been a better time to reflect on the magic of our furry little friends. We spoke with locals to learn the backgrounds of their beloved pets and what makes them so special. Here’s what they had to gush about.
PETS
WRAL

Pet of the Day, Sept. 23: Stray puppy found with mother, 7 siblings

Meet Gertrude! She was found as a stray alongside her mother and 7 brothers and sisters. She's just nine weeks old, and weights less than 10 pounds -- but she could grow up to be around 60! If you want to learn more about her and her family, contact the SPCA at SPCAWake.org.
PETS

