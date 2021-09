Back in April 2020, Google rolled out a new program forcing advertisers to verify their identity and country of origin. The idea was to increase transparency about ad providers for consumers and to ensure that bad actors do not infiltrate the system. Currently, Google verifies the identities of advertisers in over 90 countries. Now, the company has announced that it is enhancing this program with the introduction of advertiser pages that will further improve transparency.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO