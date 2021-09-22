CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Goodbye plastic! McDonald's will start providing more sustainable toys

By Entrepreneur en Español
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you like to collect McDonald's toys for yourself or your children? Everything seems to indicate that the fast food chain wants to be a more sustainable company by 2025, since it reported that by that date it would reduce the use of plastic in its toys. “From now on,...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
everythinglubbock.com

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald’s said it’s also...
FOOD & DRINKS
AOL Corp

McDonald’s gives Happy Meal toys a sustainable makeover in climate push

McDonald's (MCD) is planning to give its iconic Happy Meal toys a major makeover, as big companies push to make their operations more environmentally friendly in the face of climate change. On Tuesday, the Golden Arches announced its plans to make every toy around the world more sustainable by 2025....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#S Corporation#Recycled Plastics#Food Drink#Mcdonald#A Happy Meal#Happymeal#Mcdonaldscorp
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Green Beans, Says Science

If you are a green bean lover, then you are in good company. Whether you call them string beans, snap beans, or classic green beans, these veggies are one of the most popular veggies to eat in the US.—the 4th most popular vegetable overall if you want to get specific.
SCIENCE
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Tomatoes, Says Science

There's more to tomatoes than being the base of our favorite pasta sauce or pizza—and we're not just talking about versatility in recipes. Tomatoes are underrated powerhouses when it comes to nutritional benefits, and they don't get the superfood status they've surely earned. One of the reasons why we're such big fans of tomatoes is because eating them can result in one major side effect you can't really get by eating any other popular foods: fending off cellular-damaging free radicals thanks to tomatoes' high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Pandemic To Blame For High Prices At Grocery Stores

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grocery prices across the board–from meat to eggs–are soaring. The question is not what has gone up, but what hasn’t. Eggs, beef, chicken, are seeing significant increases this past year. And the answer to most questions these days: COVID is the driving force. “Everything is high. Nothing has gone down,” said Chris Jones of Baltimore. “Chicken, pork,” added a woman named Mildred who lives in Baltimore. “Boneless chicken breasts have gone up,” said Edward Brown of Baltimore. Said Robin Price of Baltimore: “Don’t try to buy chicken wings.” “Beef,” Jones added. “From eggs, right up to soup,” Mildred said. Those shoppers Friday outside the Howard Park...
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The #1 Best Orange Juice to Buy, Say Dietitians

Juice fads come and go faster than they claim to help clear your system. From the celery juice craze to the year everyone bought at-home juicers, there's always some new juice cleanse to swear by. In a world of trends, only one juice stands the test of time: orange juice.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
CBS Pittsburgh

Farmers Across Pittsburgh Team Up With The Food Bank To Help Families In Need

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Farmers across the Pittsburgh area are teaming up with the food bank to help families in need. The effort will make local produce more accessible to those families. Volunteers will gather produce donations each week from farmers’ markets then deliver them to food pantries. On Thursday, they dropped off donations at the Allegheny Health Network Healthy Food Center. The AHN Healthy Food Center acts as a “food pharmacy” where patients can get nutritious foods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 24 Items

We all fondly remember the iconic and popular foods from Costco's past like the Cinnamon Rolls and Italian Garlic Loaves from the bakery or the Combo Pizza and Polish Dogs from the food court. The items on this list are gone but not forgotten, and it's unfortunately about to grow.
RETAIL
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy