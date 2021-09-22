CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football Week 3 lineups: Start George Kittle and sit Clyde Edwards-Helaire

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

It’s put up or shut up week.

Fantasy managers have seen several high- and mid-round picks fail to live up to expectations, and in some cases it has been costly.

The question for Week 3 is who can get their act together and who might need another week or two.

Several candidates began showing signs last week, you just have to take a leap of faith.

Start

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tannehill was building chemistry with wide receiver Julio Jones, and would’ve had a touchdown connection in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks if not for a replay reversal. Even though it didn’t produce the desired results, it was an important moment.

“When you see a guy making plays like that, where it’s tight coverage and there’s not a big window, it’s a trust throw,” Tannehill said via ESPN.com . “For him to go get it, your guy makes the play, and it builds that trust. You get in that situation again and feel strongly about giving him a chance to get the ball.”

Tannehill faced two tough NFC West teams in the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, now he draws a familiar foe in his first game against a division rival.

Also consider: Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders at Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles offense was humbled by the San Francisco 49ers. It appears the Eagles have gotten the wakeup call are committed to get more out of their playmakers, including Sanders.

“I don’t think anybody finished,” Sanders said via the Delaware County Daily Times. “I think everybody can look themselves in the mirror and think about all the stuff that we could have done better.”

Sanders needs another day like Week 16 last season against the Dallas Cowboys (16.4 half-PPR points), especially with Kenneth Gainwell nipping at his heels.

Also consider: New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin at Las Vegas Raiders

Look, I’m not going to sugarcoat it: Gaskin is highly risky. But Ty’Son Williams and Najee Harris were able to make hay against the Raiders, particularly in the passing game. Gaskin is tied for eighth among running backs with 10 targets.

Gaskin’s poor pass protection cost him some snaps, according to reports, but Tua Tagovailoa’s rib injury (day-to-day) should give coach Brian Flores all the incentive he needs to make it work with Gaskin.

Also consider: Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool vs. Cincinnati Bengals

This game should serve as a referendum on Claypool as a fantasy player. He had two touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 10 last season, and this week he may line up against cornerback Eli Apple. The other defensive backs are beatable, too.

Meanwhile, Diontae Johnson is questionable with a knee injury, which could be a factor. Bottom line, it’s now or never for “Mapletron.”

Also consider: New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay vs. Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at Kansas City Chiefs

Allen has been shut out of the end zone but he has a good history against the Chiefs. Slot cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has the team’s highest passer rating against among the top defensive backs (113.5), according to Rotowire.com .

Also consider: Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Green Bay Packers

Kittle has disappointed mightily early on, but this feels like a game he gets back on track. A normally stout running game has been hit hard by injuries, so Kyle Shanahan may lean more on Kittle, who begs to have a bigger role in the offense anyway.

Also consider: Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons K Younghoe Koo at New York Giants

Koo was a fantasy monster who tied Miami’s Jason Sanders last season for most points despite appearing in one fewer game (15), but he has underwhelmed with 11 points over the first two games — the Falcons were on the business end of two routs.

The Giants give up the fifth most points to the position, and it helps that the Falcons offense appears to be heating up.

Also consider: Arizona Cardinals K Matt Prater at Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos defense vs. New York Jets

The Broncos have flirted with double-digit fantasy production, but they haven’t quite lived up to their preseason sleeper status. The Jets already have allowed 10 sacks and Zach Wilson has been picked off five times.

Also consider: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Sit

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield vs. Chicago Bears

Mayfield hurt his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2, but that’s not his only injury concern. The Browns placed Jarvis Landry — the team’s receptions leader the previous three seasons — on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least three games.

Odell Beckham Jr. has hinted on social media that his return from last season’s ACL injury is imminent, but he’s bound to be rusty and his previous struggles connecting with Mayfield have been well documented.

Mayfield has rushed for a touchdown and has only one scoring toss, and that was to backup running back and special teamer Demetric Felton.

Mayfield can just lean on one of the league’s third-ranked rushing attack.

Also consider: New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston at (the No. 1 interception rate) New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This isn’t just a knee-jerk reaction to his costly fumble late against the Baltimore Ravens.

The truth is Edwards-Helaire has only two career 100-yard games and five total touchdowns — and all of that production happened last year. The Chiefs rank fourth from the bottom in rushing.

Edwards-Helaire has been less involved in the passing game than he was last season, and Darrel Williams’ 2-yard rushing score suggests Edwards-Helaire still isn’t trusted around the goal line. He’s hard for fantasy owners to trust, even against the Chargers.

Also consider: Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette at Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coach Sean McVay had this to say about Henderson’s rib cartilage injury, via SI.com : “This is something that if the pain subsides, then we will be confident to be able to utilize him.”

That’s worrisome. Sony Michel was on his way to grabbing a larger share of the workload anyway. Unless Henderson is a scratch later this week, you won’t want to start Michel against the Bucs defense either.

Also consider: Buffalo Bills RB Zack Moss vs. Washington Football Team

Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks at Carolina Panthers

Cooks has been on fire, but he might take a slight step back because of circumstances out of his control.

The Texans placed quarterback Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. In steps rookie Davis Mills to make his first-career start on a short week Thursday against the league’s No. 1 defense.

Yes, Mills and Cooks connected on a touchdown pass against the Browns, but the Panthers top the league in sacks per pass attempt (16.95%) and give up the fewest passing yards per game (143.5).

Cooks might line up against rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn, who more than held his own covering the slot. Horn nabbed his first career interception and almost had another pick but dropped it — then dropped to the ground to do push-ups as punishment.

Also consider: New York Jets WR Corey Davis at Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault at Arizona Cardinals

Shenault has been a disaster as a fantasy prospect. He has been targeted 17 times through the first two games and that has yielded just nine catches for 47 yards.

And even that number is misleading: Seven targets last week produced two catches for minus-3 yards. Urban Meyer’s “gadget” player has been more tragic than anything.

Shenault is heavily touchdown dependent, and his ceiling is not worth the risk, even against the Cardinals defense.

Also consider: Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker at Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots TE Jonnu Smith vs. New Orleans Saints

We did all this mental wrestling over whether Smith or Hunter Henry would be the leading man, but so far neither has established fantasy relevance. Smith also has been slowed by a hip injury. The Saints, meanwhile, are bottom 10 in points allowed to tight ends.

Also consider: Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth vs. Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets K Matt Ammendola at Denver Broncos

Zach Wilson’s struggles become Ammendola’s struggles, and the Broncos are giving up the second fewest points to kickers.

Also consider: Houston Texans K Joey Slye at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins defense/special teams at Las Vegas Raiders

The Dolphins are a promising fantasy prospect long term, but they disappointed against the Buffalo Bills (1 point). The Raiders have stared down two of the most intimidating D/STs in fantasy and allowed only 6 points between them.

Also consider: Carolina Panthers DST vs. Houston Texans

