Xbox Series X|S Feature Lets People Bring Back Classic Xbox 360 Gamerpics

Xbox engineering lead, Eden Marie, has announced that Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders can now use their Xbox 360 gamerpics if they previously had a 360 Gamerpic. Marie dropped the news via Twitter, announcing the cool new feature which slots perfectly into the Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations. The ability to use your old Xbox 360 gamerpic is currently only available to Xbox Insiders that are part of the Alpha Skip Ahead preview ring. If you once had an Xbox 360 profile with a gamerpic then you'll be able to use it again on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One by heading to the "change gamerpic" screen on your profile — you might need to reboot your console to access the feature if it's not showing. Marie notes in follow-up tweets that once it's set, "any future changes you make on an Xbox 360 console will automatically carry over."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO