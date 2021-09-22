CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Series X|S Feature Lets People Bring Back Classic Xbox 360 Gamerpics

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is now testing a new Xbox Series X|S feature that'll allow people to revive their old Xbox 360 gamerpics on the newer consoles. This means that if you've had a profile picture on your account that's not aged well over the years or hasn't been available to you on the current generation of consoles, you'll have an option to bring it forward with you soon. The feature is currently testing before it gets its eventual public release.

