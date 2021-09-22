Botworld Adventure Will Be Available for Download Next Month
Open world RPG adventure game, Botworld Adventure, will be available for download on iOS and Android devices next month. The developers are Featherweight Games, creators of Rodeo Stampede, which reached 100 million downloads in 2016 and was listed by Apple as top 10 games for 2016 on the Apple Store. In Botworld Adventure, players can choose to play from one of the four races in Botworld: cat, dog, buffalo, or lizard. From here, you can further customize your avatar to give them their own personality.games.mxdwn.com
