Botworld Adventure Will Be Available for Download Next Month

The colorful and cute match-3 puzzle game, Zookeeper World, has just been released exclusively on the Apple Arcade. Zookeeper World, developed by Kiteratsu, is a combination of puzzle games and a zoo simulator adventure game. You may recognize it from the original web game Zookeeper, which later was developed for the Gameboy and Nintendo DS in 2003 and then was later updated for Android and iOS. Because it had been released on so many devices over the last two decades, this simple game has generated a considerable following. Zookeeper World for Apple Arcade is now available on Apple Arcade with no in-app purchases or ads. As long as you have an Apple Arcade account, the entire game from beginning to end is completely free to access.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO