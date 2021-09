The varsity volleyball team got a 3-set victory at Southern Wells last night, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22, to improve to 6-13 overall. The team worked together well last night. Offensively, the Bruins had five service aces, 20 assists and 26 kills. Defensively, they only had nine serve receive errors and recorded 36 digs. Coach Shipley was glad to see the upswing. “The girls played well against the Raiders. They stayed ahead in the first 2 sets, and then when they got behind during the third set, they kept digging and kept playing point by point until they had the win. We have been talking about just that during practices and games for the past 2 weeks.”

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO