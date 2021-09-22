CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Out 2-3 weeks

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKessel suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for 2-3 weeks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Kessel hasn't missed an NHL game since 2009-10 when he was with Toronto and will no doubt be eager to keep his ironman streak alive. Based on the team's timeline, the 33-year-old winger should be cleared in time to play in the season opener versus the Blue Jackets on Oct. 14. The Madison, Wisconsin native has reached the 20-goal mark in 12 of his last 13 campaigns and should be able to do so again in 2021-22.

