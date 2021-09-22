FOOTBALL: RSN Top 10 – Week #6

It’s a good news/bad news situation for the Wolves entering the sixth week of the season. The good news? The gauntlet against the top three ranked teams in the RSN Top 10 (Chesterton, Valpo & Merrillville) is over. The bad news? The Wolves went winless in that stretch to drop below the .500 mark. Not many teams can suffer a three game losing streak and stay in the poll, but City gets the benefit of the doubt for now. A loss to LC this week however will drop the Wolves out for sure.