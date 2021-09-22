'Midnight Mass' starts streaming on Netflix this Friday
"Midnight Mass," a 7-episode limited series that premieres on Netflix this Friday, is from writer/director Mike Flanagan.www.fox32chicago.com
"Midnight Mass," a 7-episode limited series that premieres on Netflix this Friday, is from writer/director Mike Flanagan.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0