Martell Cognac And Janelle Monáe Launch “Soar Beyond the Expected” Campaign
As the lead “Standout Swift,” Monáe will partner with Martell to inspire others to be unapologetically themselves and create their own path. This message is boldly brought to life in the creative: Monáe demonstrates that one’s path to success does not have to be linear and the campaign encourages people to seek out the opportunities in their lives that will help them both soar beyond expectations and drive positive change.www.bevnet.com
