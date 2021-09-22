What’s Next After Alston and NIL? College Football Players as Employees?

The AAC, the Sun Belt and others are plotting their next moves. Now that the Big 12 has taken three American Athletic Conference schools, it is probably time to ask what is next for the collection of big-time sports playing schools. The answer? There is no answer right now. The AAC Commissioner Michael Aresco did say, “our remaining schools are unwavering in their commitment to competing and succeeding at the highest level, and we will not allow external factors to put a ceiling on our potential. We remain unified and resolute and will consider all of our options as we move the American into our second decade and beyond.” Aresco saw the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati and Houston University’s heads give their okays to jumping to the Big 12 Conference and that will happen in 27 months or perhaps sooner.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO