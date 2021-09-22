CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mexico decriminalizes abortion in Coahuila six days after Texas passed SB8 Bill

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas lawmakers made a controversial decision on Sept. 1 to criminalize abortion past six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy. This allows for abortion providers to now be sued if they perform an abortion past this time, with exceptions of medical emergencies. In interesting timing, Mexico ruled on Sept. 7 to decriminalize abortion in the state of Coahuila. This came after Argentina’s decision to legalize abortion in December 2020, and it’s surprising that Mexico followed suit because of how prevalent Catholicism is in their culture.

The Independent

JD Vance calls pregnancy from rape and incest ‘inconvenient’ as he backs Texas abortion law

Republican candidate JD Vance described a pregnancy following rape or incest as “inconvenient” during an interview where he came out in support of the Texas abortion law.The Senate hopeful from Ohio, and author of Hillbilly Elegy, was asked by Spectrum News this week if women should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term if it was the result of rape or incest.“The question betrays a certain presumption that’s wrong,” Mr Vance said.“It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of...
Texas State
Texas Government
Texas Health
wwno.org

Louisiana Abortion Clinics See Influx Of Patients After Texas Ban. Could The Law Pass Here?

Louisiana’s abortion clinics are struggling to keep up with an influx of patients coming across the stateline in the wake of a new, controversial abortion ban in Texas. The Texas law, called SB 8, is the most extreme abortion ban to take effect in the U.S. since the passage of Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago, and it has sparked speculation that other states dominated by anti-abortion politicians, including Louisiana, might try to pass a similar law. A Florida lawmaker is already trying to do just that.
The Independent

Florida lawmaker proposes Texas-style bill banning abortion as early as six weeks

A lawmaker in Florida has filed a proposed bill empowering private citizens to sue doctors who perform an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.Republican state representative Webster Barnaby filed House Bill 167 on Wednesday containing similar provisions to a recent bill passed in Texas, with both exposing anyone who performs or helps an abortion in violation of the law to legal damages of least $10,000.A similar “Heartbeat” bill came into effect in Texas on 1 September after a failed bid to challenge its constitutionality in the Supreme Court....
The Independent

Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
PennLive.com

Florida rep introduces an abortion bill: Here’s how it compares to what Texas just passed

AUSTIN, Texas — A Florida state representative has introduced an abortion bill weeks after Texas’ new abortion law went into effect. State Rep. Webster Barnaby’s bill would require doctors to alert women who are seeking an abortion if a “fetal heartbeat” is detectable and prohibits a physician from conducting an abortion if it’s detected. This can occur six to eight weeks into a pregnancy. Current Florida law allows for abortions to be conducted up to 24 weeks into gestation except in cases of life or health endangerment.
KXAN

Texas women using abortion drug bought in Mexico

In 2015 El Paso resident, Liz Stuntz terminated an unwanted pregnancy using a drug her boyfriend bought in Juarez just across the Mexican border of the United States. Stuntz’s boyfriend crossed the border to buy misoprostol, a pill that makes up half of the two-drug combination prescribed for medical abortions, at a pharmacy so Stuntz could interrupt her pregnancy at home.
Indiana Daily Student

IU students express concern, anger after the Texas abortion law passes

IU sophomore Olivia Moore remembers the moment she saw the news about Texas’s law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Sitting in one of the quiet rooms in the Franklin Hall lobby in a Zoom class, she saw the news on the big screen and turned off her camera as she covered her mouth and gasped.
davidsonian.com

Texas’s SB8 : The Attack on Abortion Access in America

Rachel Clubine Horowitz ‘23 (She/ Her) To say that I’m upset by Texas’ newest abortion ban, Senate Bill 8 (SB8), is a gross understatement. I’m angry, disappointed, devastated, and quite frankly, terrified. It’s been nearly two weeks since the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, let pass into law one of the most extreme abortion bans the United States has seen in years. Texas now has the most restrictive abortion law in the United States. But what does this really mean? Not only does the new law block at least 85% of abortions in Texas—with “disproportionate impacts on Indigenous, Black, and Latino/a/x communities”—but it has also set a precedent for future abortion bans across the country. Lawmakers and courts in other states will look to Texas as a blueprint for future abortion bans.
Talk Media

Texas-Style Abortion Bill Filed in Florida Legislature

A Florida representative filed the first Texas-style anti-abortion bill in the state legislature Wednesday, proposing a law that would ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The bill, filed by Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, would fine physicians at least $10,000 for every banned abortion, permit lawsuits against those...
Axios

Florida lawmaker introduces abortion bill modeled after Texas law

A Florida lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday modeled after Texas' new law prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, or roughly six weeks — before many people know they are pregnant. Why it matters: Similar bills introduced to the Florida legislature have failed, but that was before the Supreme...
arcamax.com

Do Americans support new Texas abortion law? What poll finds as first lawsuits filed

Most Americans in a new poll disapprove of Texas' abortion law ahead of the first lawsuits filed to challenge it. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found majorities of respondents disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to allow the law to take effect and with key provisions of the law. The law, called Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
everythinglubbock.com

