Mexico decriminalizes abortion in Coahuila six days after Texas passed SB8 Bill

Rachel Clubine Horowitz ‘23 (She/ Her) To say that I’m upset by Texas’ newest abortion ban, Senate Bill 8 (SB8), is a gross understatement. I’m angry, disappointed, devastated, and quite frankly, terrified. It’s been nearly two weeks since the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, let pass into law one of the most extreme abortion bans the United States has seen in years. Texas now has the most restrictive abortion law in the United States. But what does this really mean? Not only does the new law block at least 85% of abortions in Texas—with “disproportionate impacts on Indigenous, Black, and Latino/a/x communities”—but it has also set a precedent for future abortion bans across the country. Lawmakers and courts in other states will look to Texas as a blueprint for future abortion bans.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO