Mexico decriminalizes abortion in Coahuila six days after Texas passed SB8 Bill
Texas lawmakers made a controversial decision on Sept. 1 to criminalize abortion past six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy. This allows for abortion providers to now be sued if they perform an abortion past this time, with exceptions of medical emergencies. In interesting timing, Mexico ruled on Sept. 7 to decriminalize abortion in the state of Coahuila. This came after Argentina’s decision to legalize abortion in December 2020, and it’s surprising that Mexico followed suit because of how prevalent Catholicism is in their culture.www.hilltopviewsonline.com
