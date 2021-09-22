CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

How can the mortgage industry retain more employees?

By Brena Nath
Housing Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s list of HousingWire Insiders radiate influence well beyond the walls of their individual companies, providing the infrastructure that upholds the whole industry. HousingWire decided to dive deeper into a few of our award winners to get a peek behind the curtain on what defines an Insider, with this Q&A featuring Sandra Madigan, digital product director, enterprise product strategy, servicing technologies at Black Knight.

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
realtybiznews.com

Report warns mortgage industry is unprepared for climate change

A report has raised concerns that stakeholders in the U.S. mortgage market, including lenders, investors and insurers, are woefully unprepared for accelerating climate change and the risk it brings. Not only are lenders and others unprepared to mitigate their risk, but according to the report from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Black Knight#Freedom Mortgage#United Wholesale Mortgage
Housing Wire

Alex Kutsishin to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

Knowing where borrowers are at in their home-buying journey is key to any successful lending strategy, but it’s often overlooked in the busy operations of an origination shop. That’s why HousingWire invited Alex Kutsishin, CEO and co-founder of Sales Boomerang, to HW Annual Sept. 28 to discuss the easiest ways to keep borrowers on your radar, and in your pipeline.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

How one lender is solving problems in the fix-and-flip space

It’s no secret that housing is in short supply. According to Realtor.com, the country is a whopping 5.24 million homes short. And total active listings? Those are down 24% over the year. To make matters worse, some of that inventory is extremely dated. The typical house is now 39 years...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

NAR launches new benefits program

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced the launch of the Residential Real Estate Council’s (RCC) Broker Solutions, a new resource available to its over 1.5 million members nationwide through the Realtor Benefits Program, on Tuesday. The program was developed in response to the NAR’s findings in its 2021 profile...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Financial document automation platform Ocrolus raises $80M

Ocrolus, a New York-based startup offering document processing automation for fintechs and banks, announced raising a $80 million Series C led by Fin VC, according to a press release. The company says it will use the funding to “aggressively” build new products for mortgage lending and banking industries, expand its...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Housing Wire

Homeowners gain $2.9 trillion in equity in Q2 2021

Homeowners with mortgages gained $2.9 trillion in equity in the second quarter of 2021, a 29.3% year-over-year increase, according to a new report by CoreLogic released Wednesday. This marks an average gain of $51,500(!) per borrower since the second quarter of 2020. The amount of equity for a property is...
REAL ESTATE
Tire Review

Top Shops Share Tips on Recruiting, Retaining Employees

Across the automotive aftermarket, shop owners and distributors alike continue to grapple with one huge challenge. You’ve guessed it: labor. More specifically for shops, a technician shortage. We know, we know — this isn’t news to you. However, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some shops are going about recruiting and retaining employees a bit differently.
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Tai Christensen to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

The Biden administration recently announced its efforts to address the lack of affordable housing in America by increasing funding for existing programs geared toward producing, financing and rehabilitating affordable housing. HousingWire invited Tai Christensen, director of government affairs for CBC Mortgage Agency, to HW Annual Sept 27-28 to discuss these recent efforts by the Biden administration and how the mortgage and real estate industries can responsibly expand homeownership in under-served communities.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Refis stubbornly make a bit of a comeback

The week following Labor Day saw a flurry of mortgage loan application activity, with volume jumping by 4.9% for the seven days ending Sept. 17, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refis were on the front foot again. The increase in application activity is quite different from the MBA’s survey...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

How brokers can help today’s unique borrower

The average borrower has drastically changed throughout the years. Today, more borrowers are self-employed, work remotely and have multiple streams of income. For brokers, working with these borrowers can be complicated because they require unique processes. HousingWire recently spoke with Bill Dallas, President of Finance of America Mortgage, to discuss how brokers can leverage technology to accommodate today’s average homebuyer.
REAL ESTATE
insurancebusinessmag.com

How can the insurance industry appeal to Gen Z?

A topic too often flying under the radar in the insurance space is the importance of appealing to younger generations. Millennials have already entered the industry, and now it is time for Gen Z to become employees. According to research from Aon Programs, Gen Z makes up 20% of the...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How can organisation benefit by engaging with their employees on regular basis

In the workplace, managers want to lead a team of engaged employees. Why? What are the benefits? In other words, they want a team of employees that are committed and connected to their work. When managers have engaged employees, it produces a number of benefits. These benefits include higher productivity and a happier workforce.
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Insurance brokerage Acrisure buys Tempo Title

The fastest growing brokerage in insurance industry history, Acrisure, announced Wednesday that it has acquired title insurance and settlement service provider Tempo Title, marking its entrance into the real estate services business. Tempo Title is one of the largest private title insurance and settlement service providers in the U.S., with...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Radian’s Suzanne Powell on taking an “automation-first” approach

While the rise of digital technology has permanently shifted the world of lending, many borrowers still look for a human-touch experience to help create trust and transparency throughout the lending process. “A successful model can maximize the use of both [technology and human processes], which creates efficiencies and improves employee...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Maxwell launches new secondary platform for small lenders

Six months after raising capital, digital mortgage startup Maxwell announced Tuesday the launch of a trading platform to provide community lenders access to the secondary market, connecting these loan sellers to buyers. The initiative attempts to reduce the volume of loans in small and midsize lenders’ balance sheets, so they...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy