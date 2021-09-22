How can the mortgage industry retain more employees?

Knowing where borrowers are at in their home-buying journey is key to any successful lending strategy, but it’s often overlooked in the busy operations of an origination shop. That’s why HousingWire invited Alex Kutsishin, CEO and co-founder of Sales Boomerang, to HW Annual Sept. 28 to discuss the easiest ways to keep borrowers on your radar, and in your pipeline.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO