Crypto faces existential threat as crackdown gathers steam

By JOE LIGHT
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cryptocurrency firms are fighting for lobbyists and fielding subpoenas in what could be an existential fight over how the multitrillion-dollar industry should be regulated. In the past month, lobbyists have been overwhelmed by firms seeking representation in Washington, as regulators threaten the cryptocurrency companies with lawsuits or cease-and-desist orders. Current and former enforcers say those warnings are likely just the beginning.

Motley Fool

Is This New Technology the Biggest Threat to Crypto?

Quantum clouds are gathering on the horizon for the crypto industry. There's a technological race going on: blockchain vs. quantum computing. Theoretically, major leaps in quantum computing could undermine the whole cryptocurrency industry -- just as that nascent blockchain technology is entering the mainstream. But crypto experts are already working on new coding that's quantum-proof.
bitcoin.com

US Lawmakers See China's Authoritarian Crackdown on Crypto as Big Opportunity

Several U.S. lawmakers see China’s authoritarian crackdown on cryptocurrency, including bitcoin, as “a perfect opportunity for American leadership on cryptocurrency.” One senator noted that it is “a reminder of our huge structural advantage over China.”. US Lawmakers Comment on China’s Cryptocurrency Crackdown. Following the latest news of China’s crackdown on...
beincrypto.com

Huobi Exchange Stops Accepting Chinese Users After Crypto Crackdown

China’s largest Bitcoin Exchange Huobi has implemented a measure to stop mainland Chinese residents from registering on its platform by preventing the addition of accounts with Chinese mainland phone numbers, to comply with recent Chinese crackdown on crypto. Huobi to prevent registration of new Chinese accounts. Huobi Global, often regarded...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Recover from China’s Latest Crypto Crackdown

China's crackdown hurt the market. But things are beginning to recover. Although much of China's anti-crypto announcement wasn't new, it firmed up existing policies and warned crypto investors away from the region. Yesterday, China’s central bank declared that cryptocurrency trading and all related services, including Bitcoin mining, are illegal. In...
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Dives as China Continues Crackdown, Singles out Tether & Foreign Platforms

The Chinese central bank, along with a group of ministries, financial regulators, and national-level courts, has issued a joint statement confirming a hard-line stance on crypto. And perhaps worryingly for stablecoin issuers will be the fact that the parties have mentioned tether (USDT) by name – and warned that overseas exchanges that target Chinese customers could face punishment.
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
windermeresun.com

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
cryptopolitan.com

China crypto crackdown: Intensified efforts result in market crash

People’s Bank of China strictly prohibited all activities related to crypto. The crypto crackdown announcement resulted in a sudden market crash. Bitcoin has fallen by more than 8% and investors are afraid. Central bank officials today talked roughly about the cryptocurrency calling the activities and transactions illegal, which led to...
Street.Com

China Crypto Crackdown: Why Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Slumped

China has declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal, causing a big slump in the price of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. Bitcoin and Ethereum both have fallen over 7% so far. On Friday, the People's Bank of China (POB) announced a blanket ban on crypto trading declaring digital transactions illegal.
Coinspeaker

China Renews Crackdown on Crypto Mining and Trading, Threatens to Investigate Exchange Staff

Apart from the ban on mining, China has extended its crackdown to cover all information and financial services related to crypto. Chinese regulators ordered a fresh crackdown on crypto mining and trading on Friday according to reports. The ban affects domiciled crypto exchanges as well as those overseas providing services in mainland China. The latest China crypto crackdown comes some months after Beijing first slapped a ban on crypto mining. The fallout from that earlier ban in May forced a lot of crypto exchanges and mining firms to exit the country.
dailyhodl.com

As Markets Turn Red, Senator Pat Toomey Calls China’s Crypto Crackdown ‘Big Opportunity’ for the US

Crypto prices are down across the board today after China announced it is banning virtually all activity related to the cryptocurrency industry. In a document co-signed by numerous state institutions, the Chinese government blames fraud and other illegal activities as rationale for the crackdown. The policy brief says,. “Virtual currency...
New York Post

China says all crypto-related transactions are illegal, again vows crackdown

A group of government entities in China declared all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies illegal on Friday and issued a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining, intensifying an ongoing crackdown and sending crypto prices plummeting. “Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities,” the People’s Bank of China said in a notice...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Abandons Crypto Lending Product Amid Threats From the SEC

Coinbase says it has put on hold plans to launch a relatively high-yield stablecoin savings product due to regulatory concerns. The cryptocurrency exchange says regulatory uncertainty motivated the decision to scrap the program, which would have generated 4% annual percentage yield (APY) on Coinbase’s dollar-pegged stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). “As...
Axios

Crypto faces the regulators

Fittingly for a day in which Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler pulled no punches in his congressional testimony, the main theme running through the Blockworks crypto conference on Tuesday was undoubtedly regulation. Why it matters: The crypto world both hates and needs regulation in equal measure. State of...
CoinTelegraph

Hebei is the latest China province to wield the crypto crackdown hammer

Hebei, a province in Northern China, is its latest jurisdiction to read the riot act to crypto miners and traders. According to Reuters on Tuesday, the province's cyberspace commission has announced plans to curtail cryptocurrency mining and trading activities in the region. The move is in tandem with a broader...
