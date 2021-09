This year’s edition of Lost Lands is just around the corner, so we’ve come up with a few helpful tips to prepare yourself for the journey!. When I first arrived at Legend Valley in 2017 for Lost Lands’ inaugural edition, I had no idea what to expect – and I was drastically underprepared. I’d only attended a few festivals and one camping fest prior, and though I had an amazing time all three days, I wished I’d prepared better. Home to the dinosaurs and dubstep, Lost Lands is not for the weak – so to help newcomers and returners alike, I spoke with veterans of the festival to come up with a few tips on how to take care of yourself before, during, and after raging for multiple days!

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO