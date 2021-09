PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State senators grilled Pennsylvania Turnpike officials at a Senate Transportation Committee hearing over the loss of more than $100 million in toll revenue last year. Over a year ago, the commission eliminated real people at the tollbooths, replacing them with an automated toll-by-mail system for those who did not have an E-ZPass But there’s a problem. Only 54 percent of those turnpike users who were mailed a bill actually paid up, a loss of $104 million. “This is not a small number. We’re not talking about a million dollars. This is 104, almost $105 million in lost tolls,” said...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO