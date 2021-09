NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the teenagers accused in the murder of Tessa Majors, the Barnard College student killed in December of 2019, faced a judge on Tuesday afternoon. He pled guilty to felony charges and is being charged as an adult, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. It was another emotional day for Majors’ family members who were in court to hear that guilty plea. That’s now two of the three teens allegedly involved admitting their involvement. A serious 16-year-old Luchiano Lewis pled guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Majors, 18. Luchiano Lewis, then 14, was arrested in the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO