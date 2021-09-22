CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — A region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding. The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”

