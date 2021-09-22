Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

When a priest arrives at a hospital in Chorzow to perform the last rites, nurse Mariusz Strug can see the fear in dying patients' eyes. “After the sacrament, they knew what was happening,” he said.But there have been no psychologists available to offer any consolation to the patients. Strug and another nurse would try to offer some kind words, but they were strained to the limit caring for 60 patients in their COVID-19 ward.“People come to us and they want us nurses to perform a miracle," said Strug.Exhausted from working in such an understaffed system, he is among a...

