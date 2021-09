It's a struggle as old as time. Kids want to get their hands on sweet, chewy cookie dough, while adults are ready to warn about its health dangers. But now, thanks to this egg-free recipe for homemade edible sugar cookie dough, there's a middle ground both sides will welcome will open arms (and mouths). "Growing up, we made lots of cookies and we were always told not eat the raw dough," says chef and recipe developer Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy. "But now you can eat as much as you want. Also I am not a baker, so this makes me feel like I can bake!"

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO