Wrightwood 659 Conjures Long-lost Icons of American Architecture

During their fellowship with the nomadic art museum Black Cube, artists Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis developed three interconnected projects. Inspired by a small, bronze plaque on their Pittsburgh studio commemorating it as the city’s first incline station, the artists wondered what else happened before and after this historic moment. They spent a year researching and speaking with experts (a curator of the Anthropocene, the director of the National Aviary, a geomorphologist, a botanist, a cinema historian, a city historian, and many neighbors) to uncover the location’s broader history from 600 million years ago to the foreseeable future. This was compiled into a lengthy text and cast in bronze in the form of a new absurdly tall plaque, “Historic Site,” now permanently installed as a companion to the original.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO