Wrightwood 659 Conjures Long-lost Icons of American Architecture
Two visionary masterpieces of American architecture, razed to erect a parking lot and a truck stop, are memorialized this fall in an exhibition at Chicago’s Wrightwood 659. Through two distinct presentations, Romanticism to Ruin: Two Lost Works of Sullivan and Wright explores Chicago’s Garrick Theatre, designed by Louis H. Sullivan and Dankmar Adler, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Larkin Building in Buffalo, New York.hyperallergic.com
