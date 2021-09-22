CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightwood 659 Conjures Long-lost Icons of American Architecture

By Wrightwood 659
Cover picture for the articleTwo visionary masterpieces of American architecture, razed to erect a parking lot and a truck stop, are memorialized this fall in an exhibition at Chicago’s Wrightwood 659. Through two distinct presentations, Romanticism to Ruin: Two Lost Works of Sullivan and Wright explores Chicago’s Garrick Theatre, designed by Louis H. Sullivan and Dankmar Adler, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Larkin Building in Buffalo, New York.

