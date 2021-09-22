Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: CSU Pueblo folklorico group honors history, culture
There is little as eye-catching as ballet folklorico dancers performing in full costume while a live band plays nearby. The dancers' colorful dresses create rainbows as they gracefully spin, float or partner with another to create a staccato accompaniment for the music with their rhythmic steps. The music accompanying the dances tells its own story, illustrated through poetic lyrics.www.chieftain.com
