Energy Industry

China Promises To Stop Building Coal Plants Abroad

WBUR
 5 days ago

Xi Jinping promised the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China “will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad." The Chinese leader didn't provide much detail beyond that statement, but it would be a major shift for China, which is both the world's biggest domestic coal producer and the largest funder of coal plants around the world.

newyorkcitynews.net

China to end exports of coal-fired power plants

BEIJING, China: Last week, President Xi Jinping said China will stop building coal-fired power plants abroad, while pledging to help counter climate change during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. The policy, depending on its implementation, could significantly reduce the financing of coal plants in developing countries, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
