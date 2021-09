Adam Cole made the surprise jump to All Elite Wrestling at the All Out pay-per-view back on Sept. 5, mere weeks after his final WWE match at NXT TakeOver 36 and the expiration of his contract. Cole told reporters in the post-show media scrum after the fact that he knew "in my heart pretty early on that I wanted to come here," and in a new interview with Sports Illustrated this week he described the moment when he made the decision.

