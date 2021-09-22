CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This TikTok Artist Mashes Your Favorite Cartoon Characters Into Hilarious "Frankendoodles"

By Chanel Vargas
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been so long since I’ve don’t a glow up!! 😱😂 but it’s planktons time to shine!✍🏻 #tiktokpartner #art #foryou #fyp. If even in the darkest depths of your imagination, you can't begin to picture what Tinker Bell and Pennywise the Clown would look like mashed together as one character, don't worry, Audrey Hopkins has you covered. Audrey, aka @auditydraws on TikTok, is an LA-based artist from San Francisco who gets a laugh out of whipping up wild character mashups for her 12.9 million followers.

Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Lookalike Goes Viral After Filming Hilarious TikTok With A Stranger

If you can’t meet your favourite artist in real life, the next best thing would have to be meeting their lookalike, which is exactly what happened to a Drake fan recently. In a TikTok video that was uploaded to The Shade Room, a young woman can be seen filming herself in the middle of the sidewalk. “Y’all, look who I pumped into,” she says, before panning the camera over to her new friend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MIX 106

‘The Office’ Fan Favorite Character Coming to Revolution Concert House

Despite The Office officially signing off May 13th, 2013, the beloved sitcom thrives in syndication. TBS and Comedy Central replay episodes, while Peacock allows you to stream the entire series along with extended episodes featuring never before seen footage. And if you haven't hopped on the bandwagon of pretending the show isn't funny, being able to re-watch the series is such a comfort on bad days. And good days. Any time is a great time to watch The Office, even at a bachelorette party (I've done it!)
BOISE, ID
EW.com

16 Halloween costumes inspired by your favorite '90s cartoons, movies, and more

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Halloween is next month, and as you start to brainstorm costume ideas, you may be considering going for a throwback look. The '90s were defined by iconic characters, spanning across television, movies, and video games, with distinct character designs that make for standout Halloween costumes. If you're ready to channel your favorite fictional characters and have a nostalgia-packed Halloween, we've rounded up some of the best '90s Halloween costumes from across the web.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Meet the TikTok-Favorite Met Gala Dress . . . That Never Made It to the Red Carpet

Reply to @aanai__ thank you for the love/support on this dress I’m so happy that people are resonating with it and it’s message is being spread 🖤. When sustainable fashion designer Anna Molinari initially created a dress made out of newspaper headlines she'd collected from March 2020 to March 2021, she wanted it to serve as both a memorial to all of those we've lost and a reminder that there is still much work to be done. But one viral TikTok and one Met Gala later, people are dubbing the dress their favorite Met Gala look this year — and it wasn't even worn at the event.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

This TikTok Artist Creates Hyperrealistic Drawing of Strangers on the NYC Subway in Minutes

During a time when we all need a little extra dose of joy, TikTok artist Devon Rodriguez is in the business of making people smile with his hyperrealistic sketches of strangers on the New York City subway. For Devon, 25, who gives the drawings away to his subjects for free, it's all about the reactions he elicits, which range from unbridled shock to tears of joy. Growing up in the South Bronx, Devon always dreamed of becoming a famous artist and moving to Manhattan. Thanks to his "Subway Series" and loyal TikTok fans, he's made a name for himself with his detailed portraiture and even sold one of his paintings, titled "Girl on the Subway," for more than $22,000 earlier this year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Harmonize in Hilarious TikTok Singing Challenge

The actors showed off their vocals as they prepare for their upcoming holiday movie musical, Spirited. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are proving they have some serious range. On Monday, Reynolds, 44, posted a funny video on social media showing off his voice for a recent TikTok challenge. The Deadpool actor was singing Mika's 2009 hit song "Grace Kelly," repeating the chorus as he harmonized with himself each time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
metv.com

Can you match these cartoon homes to the right Looney Tunes characters?

LoveMeTV22 and MPH Gets Eggroll. Thanks to both we get the movie 55 Days at Peking to watch. 55 Days at Peking (1963) 2hr 35 min-Action-Adventure-Drama. During the 1900 Boxer Rebellion, U.S. marine, Maj. Matt Lewis, along with British consul, Sir Arthur Robertson, develop a plan to keep the rebels at bay until an international military relief force can arrive.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Doctor Strange 2 Rumored To Feature Fan Favorite Loki Characters

At this stage, you might be harder-pressed trying to find a Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni that hasn’t been linked with an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness yet. The premise of Sam Raimi’s reality-bending blockbuster means that nothing can be definitively ruled in or out; and the rumor mill has taken that notion and ran with it.
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
TV & VIDEOS
wmagazine.com

Dora Jar Is the Gen Z Musician Your Favorite Gen Z Artists Adore

Emerging artist Dora Jar comes up with the best ideas for her songs while walking. If she’s feeling mixed up, she’ll pop in her headphones and hit the streets. It was through this process that Jar came up with the “missing puzzle piece,” as she describes for one of the songs on her debut EP, Digital Meadow, which blew up on Soundcloud soon after she posted the seven-song collection. A year prior, she’d written the first two verses for “Garden,” a dreamy track with a choir on vocals, but needed one more key component to finish the song. So she went for a walk around the streets of Los Angeles, where she lives. “I saw this dog looking up at this owner,” she says from London, where she’s currently staying in a friend’s attic, ahead of a September 27 show at the West Hackney venue The Waiting Room. “For some reason, it clicked: that feeling of being looked down on. The lyrics that came to me in that moment were, ‘It’s like I’m your puppy love, playing dead obediently. And while you’re up above, looking down on me, you wonder what I’m really thinking.’”
MUSIC
KING-5

Seattle artist Henry shows off favorite paintings in new book

SEATTLE — Even if you haven't heard of Seattle artist Henry, chances are you'll recognize his paintings. He has created thousands of canvases in his lifetime and you can find his murals throughout the city. His unique style and characters are well recognized and bring happiness to many. But how...
SEATTLE, WA
ComicBook

Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Character

Netflix's TUDUM event is nearing an end, and the day saw a lot of exciting teases for Netflix content, including a creepy glimpse at the fourth season of Stranger Things. However, that's not the only Millie Bobby Brown-led Netflix property to receive some love today. Back in May, it was announced that Brown and Henry Cavill would be returning for an Enola Holmes sequel. During today's TUDUM event, it was revealed that Louis Partridge will be returning as Tewkesbury.
TV SERIES

