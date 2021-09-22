This TikTok Artist Mashes Your Favorite Cartoon Characters Into Hilarious "Frankendoodles"

Emerging artist Dora Jar comes up with the best ideas for her songs while walking. If she’s feeling mixed up, she’ll pop in her headphones and hit the streets. It was through this process that Jar came up with the “missing puzzle piece,” as she describes for one of the songs on her debut EP, Digital Meadow, which blew up on Soundcloud soon after she posted the seven-song collection. A year prior, she’d written the first two verses for “Garden,” a dreamy track with a choir on vocals, but needed one more key component to finish the song. So she went for a walk around the streets of Los Angeles, where she lives. “I saw this dog looking up at this owner,” she says from London, where she’s currently staying in a friend’s attic, ahead of a September 27 show at the West Hackney venue The Waiting Room. “For some reason, it clicked: that feeling of being looked down on. The lyrics that came to me in that moment were, ‘It’s like I’m your puppy love, playing dead obediently. And while you’re up above, looking down on me, you wonder what I’m really thinking.’”

