This TikTok Artist Mashes Your Favorite Cartoon Characters Into Hilarious "Frankendoodles"
It’s been so long since I’ve don’t a glow up!! 😱😂 but it’s planktons time to shine!✍🏻 #tiktokpartner #art #foryou #fyp. If even in the darkest depths of your imagination, you can't begin to picture what Tinker Bell and Pennywise the Clown would look like mashed together as one character, don't worry, Audrey Hopkins has you covered. Audrey, aka @auditydraws on TikTok, is an LA-based artist from San Francisco who gets a laugh out of whipping up wild character mashups for her 12.9 million followers.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0