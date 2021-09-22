CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

A windfall tax? Kwarteng better be sure it doesn’t get messy

By Nils Pratley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUkGW_0c4gAhuL00

Here’s a development in the energy crisis we didn’t expect from a free-market business secretary: talk of a windfall tax on companies that are making big profits from the surge in gas prices.

Spain has taken a step down that route and Kwasi Kwarteng told a select committee on Wednesday that the UK government is considering a similar scheme. “We’re looking at all options,” he said. “What they’re doing in Spain is recognising it’s an entire system. I’m in discussion with Ofgem [the energy regulator] and other officials”.

One might say Kwarteng’s sense for political risk is strong. Come next spring, when the big energy companies report financial figures for 2021, those with power-generation and trading divisions, or big gas-producing fields, are likely to see bumper returns. There will be some big winners. The contrast with the likely rise in consumers’ bills when the price cap is next reviewed will be stark.

But windfall taxes are difficult. Well-designed schemes tend to be narrowly focused and have a clear purpose. Gordon Brown got a tick in both boxes with his windfall tax on privatised utilities when New Labour came to power in 1997. He justified the levy on the grounds that the companies had been privatised too cheaply (absolutely correct) and said the money would be spent on schools and a “welfare to work” programme. The corporate fuss quickly died down. The hit was clean.

A windfall tax in current circumstances would be far messier. The gas crisis is global and HM Treasury can hardly send an invoice to Gazprom or Qatar. So who would get whacked?

Consider Centrica, owner of British Gas. On one hand, the company may soon be expected to provide a funeral service for under-capitalised independent retail suppliers that go bust; that’s useful for government. On the other hand, Centrica will be making good money from its upstream gas assets, its 20% stake in nuclear power generator British Energy and its trading business. Should a windfall tax apply to those operations? The company, one suspects, would argue that it is able to be a port in a storm in the retail market because it is broadly spread.

Look elsewhere in the UK energy market and, unlike Spain, the industry is fragmented. Kwarteng can talk about “an entire system”, but the set-up is blurry at the edges and sources supplies globally. BP and Shell, for example, might reasonably grumble that a tax on their trading arms – but not their international rivals’ – would be a tax on being British. Many power generators already sell under contracts-for-difference that limit their upside, so how would excess profits be defined? And, since it’s impossible to say when “normal” conditions will return, over what period?

None of which says a windfall tax can’t be designed, but Kwarteng raised more questions than answers with his line about getting “the energy system as a whole to help itself”. Does that mean the windfall receipts would be redirected to the struggling retail supply companies? How would that tally with the promise that no operator will get a bailout?

Or perhaps the aim is to shield consumers from looming price rises by suspending the normal cap-setting mechanism. If so, one might as well give up on the cap altogether, a course Kwarteng said he definitely won’t take. Or maybe the big idea is something else entirely.

Kwarteng’s vagueness, one suspects, mostly advertises ministers’ paranoia that the energy crisis will spill into a cost of living crisis. On that score, at least, they are right to worry. If a windfall tax is supposed to be more than posturing, however, you have to show some grasp of the design.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Stakes rise in Entain bid

The possible bid for Entain, the Ladbrokes and Coral owner, has been improved already. DraftKings is now at £28 a share, having had £25 rejected. And the share element of the offer (most of it) would be calculated only after the two sides have made their “first agreed public statement”, which hasn’t happened yet.

Therein lies a problem, though. While DraftKings’ management is clearly mustard keen, are its shareholders? The US group’s share price has fallen from $58 (£42) at the start of this week to roughly $53 in early trading on Wednesday. A slip of some size is par for the course, but there comes a point when a deal simply becomes unaffordable.

As things stand now, DraftKings is a business valued at $22bn contemplating buying one worth almost as much. Even in the red-hot world of US gambling, that is not straightforward.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK petrol shortage – live: Asda sets £30 limit amid panic buying as ministers plan HGV driver visa changes

The group that owns Asda has announced it will introduce a fuel cap of £30 per customer at all its petrol stations due to “unprecedented customer demand and associated supply challenges”.In a statement, EG Group said the move would ensure “all our customers have a fair chance to refuel”, adding that the limit would apply to all its grades of fuel and that HGV drivers and emergency services were excluded. It comes amid a perfect storm of shortages, with panic buying, a lack of fuel and a reduced number of HGV drivers all contributing to the crisis – which...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

UK mulls windfall tax

The government needs to find cash to honour its pledge to protect consumers. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is considering recommending a windfall tax in the wake of the protracted price surge. Replying to a question from parliamentary business select committee related to the one-off Spanish windfall tax on generators and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

1.5 million households caught up in gas supply crisis as suppliers Avro Energy and Green cease trading

Two energy suppliers collapsed on Wednesday as the deepening gas supply crisis has now impacted 1.5 million customers.Avro Energy and Green became the latest casualties of a more than three-fold spike in the wholesale cost of natural gas, with regulators warning that more firms are likely to go bust over the winter. Seven suppliers have already gone under in a matter of weeks.Another medium-sized supplier, Igloo, is reportedly on the verge of collapse, with administrators said to be assessing the options for insolvency. The latest corporate failures will add to households’ worries at a time when the rate of inflation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Guardian

Friday briefing: Fuel shortages add to winter woes

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories today. Three of the UK’s biggest operators of petrol stations have warned of fuel shortages at some forecourts due to a shortage of drivers, as businesses called on ministers to relax visa rules for foreign workers. BP said up to 100 of its forecourts were short of at least one grade of fuel, with several forced to close entirely. Esso said that a handful of its petrol stations operated alongside Tesco Express stores were affected, and the supermarket chain’s own sites are also suffering outages. The government insisted there was “no shortage of fuel”, but with energy prices already spiking and concerns about food supplies heading into winter, ministers face intense pressure to ease acute labour and supply chain shortages linked to Brexit and the pandemic. The Road Haulage Association said a “very short-term” measure would be to allow drivers onto the shortage occupation list and “seasonal visas” for foreign drivers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Government eyes windfall tax on energy companies that profit from gas price hikes

The government is eyeing a windfall tax on energy generating and trading companies that profit from increases in gas prices, the business and energy secretary has said. Speaking on Wednesday at a parliamentary committee Kwasi Kwarteng indicated that such a levy might be a way of correcting the market.The minister warned MPs that preparations were being made for gas prices to remain high for some time – despite Boris Johnson earlier this week describing the problem as "temporary"."I think 'temporary' means that it's a position where the price has spiked considerably... I think it has quadrupled in the last six...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ministers considering windfall tax on gas firms amid price spike

Ministers are considering introducing a windfall tax on firms that have benefitted from soaring wholesale gas prices in recent weeks as energy firms struggle, the business secretary has suggested.Kwasi Kwarteng did not rule out such a move when asked by the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee about the possibility of a levy on “the generators and traders who are making very significant profits", which has been used in Spain, to fund protections for customers.“We are looking at all options,” Mr Kwarteng told the committee. “What they are doing in Spain is recognising that it's an entire system...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#British Energy#Bp#Energy Supply#Ofgem#Hm Treasury#British Gas#Shell#Business Today#Guardian Business#Ladbrokes#Coral#Draftkings
The Independent

Windfall tax on ‘bumper pandemic profits’ and £47bn boost to ‘rebalance’ economy, think tank says

The government should tax firms that made “excessive pandemic profits” to help “rebalance” economic power and improve workers’ pay and conditions, a think tank has said.The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) argues that the Covid pandemic should see an end to widening inequality and mark the “beginning of a new era” where opportunity is shared among all people across the UK.A one-off windfall tax this year combined with a £47bn boost to the economy is needed to tackle wealth inequality and secure full employment after the pandemic, the organisation says in its report.It comes a day after a new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

‘Don’t panic!’ With gas bills set to soar, Kwasi Kwarteng is sent to do a Corporal Jones

Whenever crisis looms, it’s important that ministers tell people not to panic. The only trouble is, being told by ministers not to panic can sometimes make people more panicky still. Especially these days. Last year, each reassurance that there wouldn’t be another lockdown was swiftly followed by another lockdown. So telling people that there’s nothing to worry about is bound to make them worry.
BORIS JOHNSON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Qatar
The Independent

Panic-buyers exacerbating ‘temporary’ petrol supply crisis, says AA president

Panic-buying is exacerbating fuel shortages at some petrol stations that were initially caused by supply chain issues, the president of the AA, Edmund King, has said, adding that millions of drivers rushing out to fill up their tanks would “put a strain on the system”. “Earlier in the week, there were some problems with the supply chain, as we know, due to a shortage of some lorry drivers, but that was only a localised problem,” he told BBC Breakfast.The AA president said the shortage had been made worse by drivers “going out and filling up when they don’t really need...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

PM ‘considering sending in Army’ to drive fuel trucks as pumps run dry

The Prime Minister is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng choosing to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry to allow suppliers to target filling stations running low.Multiple reports suggested that Boris Johnson on Monday will mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of sending in the Army to drive oil tankers as “frenzied buying” added to fuel supply issues caused by a lack of HGV drivers.Transport Secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy prices: Brace for more price hikes in the new year

Energy news has dominated the headlines in Great Britain over the last week, with householders facing a rise in bills or the prospect that suppliers face going out of business. A massive jump in the price that suppliers are paying for gas has been blamed for the market turmoil. Although...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Thousands of energy customers facing bill shocks

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing uncertainty over their household energy bills after the collapse of suppliers in recent days. Customers are awaiting announcements by the regulator, Ofgem, about which surviving company will take on their supply and which tariff they must pay. Many will face the prospect of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Wrong to say Brexit to blame for lorry driver shortage, says Transport Secretary

Brexit has helped provide solutions to the shortages in the haulage sector rather than create them, according to the Transport Secretary In comments contested by Labour Grant Shapps said those who argued Brexit was one of the factors behind the current supply shortage were “wrong”, particularly given other European nations are experiencing the same turbulence.It comes after BP said on Thursday it had closed a “handful” of its petrol forecourts due to difficulties in securing fuel deliveries.The Road Haulage Association has previously estimated that about 20,000 European drivers have left the UK since Britain’s divorce from the European Union,...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy