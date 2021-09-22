MnDOT to Improve Busy Highway-52 Bridge Known For Crashes, Traffic Back-Ups

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is finally considering changes to this busy bridge on Highway-52 known for its many traffic back-ups and crashes. If you travel up Highway-52 to St. Paul, you've no doubt experienced the traffic back-ups that occur on the Lafayette Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River. Even though the bridge was redesigned, rebuilt, and officially opened in 2015, since then the northbound lanes where it merges with I-94 have been known for congested traffic and crashes, even outside typical Twin Cities drive times.