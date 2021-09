In full transparency, the following is a press release from Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark’s office, submitted to SOURCE media. WASHINGTON DC – Today, September 24, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (MA-5) voted to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), federal legislation to guarantee equal access to abortion care, nationwide. WHPA ensures a pregnant person’s right to an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO